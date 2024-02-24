The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Western Union by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

