The Trade Desk, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

