The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.82

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 25751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,886 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,578,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.