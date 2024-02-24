The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Head to Head Survey

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -27.16% -26.67% -22.96% Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The OLB Group and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and Helbiz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $30.37 million 0.36 -$7.79 million ($0.45) -1.58 Helbiz $15.54 million 0.21 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.01

The OLB Group has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The OLB Group beats Helbiz on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Helbiz

(Get Free Report)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.