The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Marcus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 311.1%.

Marcus Trading Down 1.0 %

Marcus stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $465.51 million, a P/E ratio of 244.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Marcus by 468.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

