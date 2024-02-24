The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

