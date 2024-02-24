The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on THG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE THG opened at $135.56 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.