The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $310.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.91.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.