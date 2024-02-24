The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,546 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $364,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

