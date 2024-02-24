The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Price Performance

AES Announces Dividend

NYSE AES opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.