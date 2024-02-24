The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

AES has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AES has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AES to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AES opened at $15.99 on Friday. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,223.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

