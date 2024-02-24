TFS Financial’s (TFSL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.03 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.66.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $228,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,734.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $228,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,734.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,189 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

