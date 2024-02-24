TFB Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $504.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

