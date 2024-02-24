Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Stake Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,809 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGH opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

