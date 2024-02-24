Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $136.00 at Piper Sandler

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $3,673,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

