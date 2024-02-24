Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $63.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $919,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $36,672,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

