Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

