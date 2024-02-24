Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Insider Activity at Zevia PBC

ZVIA stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693 over the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.