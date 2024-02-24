Telsey Advisory Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $205.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shares of Walmart are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock worth $2,215,508,281. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.