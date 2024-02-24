Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average is $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.