Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Stock Position Trimmed by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE decreased its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,138 shares during the quarter. Teekay Tankers accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 1.52% of Teekay Tankers worth $21,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 11,322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 198,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 786,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,157. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

