TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $21.52 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 166.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FTI shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $172,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 183.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $139,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

