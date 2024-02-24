TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $143.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.