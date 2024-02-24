Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Tanger has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tanger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,996,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 109,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 426,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

