Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $24.50. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 428,242 shares changing hands.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

