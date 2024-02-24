Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Talkspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $461.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.16. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $8,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Talkspace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Talkspace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Talkspace by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,594,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 744,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talkspace by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

