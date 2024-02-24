T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238,281 shares of company stock worth $526,024,047 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

