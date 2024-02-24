Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-3.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.470-13.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.60.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $575.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.44. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

