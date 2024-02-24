Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $615.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $570.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $575.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.44. Synopsys has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

