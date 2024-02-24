SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

enGene Stock Down 5.0 %

ENGN opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

