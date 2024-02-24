Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

TSE SGY opened at C$6.86 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.89 and a 52 week high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

