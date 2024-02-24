Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDPI opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

