Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $734.17

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $734.17, but opened at $864.99. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $875.95, with a volume of 3,843,787 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.20.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 11.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.