Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a payout ratio of 247.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.11 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

