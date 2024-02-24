Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.87. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 3,613,313 shares traded.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

