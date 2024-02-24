Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) were down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 1,402,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,915,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

