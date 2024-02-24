Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Cut by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

SU stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

