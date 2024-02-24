Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.03. The company had a trading volume of 691,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $357.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

