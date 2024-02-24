Stratis Trading Down 0.4% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $162.89 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.61 or 0.05789755 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00071815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00020419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,922,336 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.