Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

