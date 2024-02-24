STP Price Reaches $0.0582 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $113.11 million and $4.77 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001476 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,123.72 or 0.99981258 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00183569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05989708 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,411,552.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.