StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,020 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of StoneCo worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of STNE opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.43. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on STNE
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.