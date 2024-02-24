StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,020 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of StoneCo worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STNE opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.43. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STNE

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.