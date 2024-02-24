StockNews.com Upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.59.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock worth $2,215,508,281. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

