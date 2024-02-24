StockNews.com Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Hold

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

HCSG opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 380,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 139.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

