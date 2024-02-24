StockNews.com Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

