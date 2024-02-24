StockNews.com Lowers Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE NR opened at $6.24 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

