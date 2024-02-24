StockNews.com Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $578.21.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $568.97 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.