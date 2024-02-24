StockNews.com Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BHP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

