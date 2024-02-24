StockNews.com Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
