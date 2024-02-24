StockNews.com Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Get AutoNation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.