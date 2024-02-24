StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.55 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.